Disabled Woman Needs Help Securing Safe Housing

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done.

I've always believed in working hard, helping others, and finding a way through life's challenges on my own. But sometimes life changes in ways you never see coming.

In 2024, I suffered a devastating accident that left me permanently disabled. I endured multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation. Although I'm grateful to be alive, my life changed overnight. Today, I live on Social Security Disability benefits.

Like so many others, I've discovered that my monthly disability check simply isn't enough to afford rent in most of Florida. I've spent countless hours searching for housing that fits my limited income. After months of looking, I finally found a safe, modest place that I can actually afford.

The problem is coming up with the move-in costs.

To secure this home, I need the first month's rent, the last month's rent, and the security deposit. Once I'm in, my monthly disability income is enough to cover the rent going forward.

Your generosity would do more than help me move—it would give me stability, peace of mind, and the chance to rebuild my life after everything I've been through.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to having a safe place to call home. If you're unable to give, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and compassion remind me that even during life's hardest seasons, hope still exists.

With sincere gratitude,

Regina