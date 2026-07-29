Help with recovery after emergency foot surgery.

I recently had emergency surgery because of an infection in my foot. The doctors had to remove my pinky toe and part of my foot, and now I'm facing a long recovery ahead. It's been overwhelming to deal with the pain, the hospital stay, and the uncertainty about how long it will take for my wound to heal. I know I’ll be out of work for at least two months, which makes things even harder. The medical bills are already piling up, and I’m worried about keeping up with rent, utilities, and groceries while I focus on healing. I’ve always tried to manage on my own, but this situation is more than I can handle alone. Your support would help me cover these essential expenses and give me some peace of mind during this difficult time. Thank you for anything you can give, as I know times are tough for lots of people. Every bit of help means the world to me, and I’m grateful for any support you can offer.