Help With Our Son's Medical Expenses & Care





Help Our Family After Our Son's Devastating Motorcycle Accident

Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support after our son's life-changing motorcycle accident in April. In an instant, Matteo's life changed forever. He suffered severe injuries that have resulted in the loss of his lower left leg below the knee, and he now faces a long and difficult road to recovery. Along with already undergoing multiple surgeries, we are still faced with ongoing medical treatments and appointments, physical therapy, and rehabilitation, and he will need a prosthetic limb to help him regain his independence and rebuild his life.





The financial burden has become overwhelming. Even with insurance, many medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, prosthetic fittings, replacement prosthetics, mobility equipment, and other necessary treatments are not fully covered. Our focus right now is helping our son heal.





We are humbly asking for your help. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

Accumulated hospital and medical expenses Surgeries that he has undergone in April and May Physical and occupational therapy Prosthetic limb and future prosthetic adjustments Medical equipment and rehabilitation costs Transportation to medical appointments Parking at medical appointments





If you're unable to donate, we completely understand. We would be incredibly grateful if you could share this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more to us than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during one of the most difficult times of our lives. Your kindness and generosity are giving our son hope as he works toward healing and a new beginning.





With gratitude,

The Villani Family