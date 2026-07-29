Help with our Bucket List

Kathy and I have been best friends for a few years now. We have raised our kids and our grandkids and now we would like to do our bucket list.

I’ve always wanted to see the Grand Canyon and Kathy’s always wanted to go to a dude Ranch and ride horses

We are both on Social Security and don’t have enough money to take us out of Illinois lol

So if you could find it in your heart to help us get to see these things, we would really appreciate it

We would need help with gas, food and lodging. Thank you so much.