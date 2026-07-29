Help With My Painting Business

My name is Dustin Busche, owner of Busche Colorworks. Asking for help isn’t something that comes easy to me, but I’m at a point where I could use a hand.

I’ve spent years working hard to build this business from the ground up, putting everything I have into providing for my family and serving my customers with honest, quality work. To make ends meet and keep pursuing my dream, I’m currently working a full-time job while also running Busche Colorworks on evenings and weekends. It means long days, early mornings, and sacrificing a lot of personal time, but I’m committed to building something that will provide a better future for my family.

Like many small business owners, I’ve faced setbacks, unexpected expenses, and challenges that can make it difficult to keep moving forward. This fundraiser will help me invest in equipment, materials, and operating costs so I can continue growing my business and eventually focus on it full-time.

Every donation, share, and prayer means more than I can express. If you’re unable to give, simply sharing this fundraiser would be a huge blessing. Thank you for believing in me, supporting a small local business, and helping me continue chasing this dream.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Dustin Busche

Busche Colorworks