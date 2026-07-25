Help with my husbands surgery!

My husband has been in chronic pain for over two years now due to a varicocele vein that requires surgery to relieve and permanently fix the condition. After many doctor visits and tests, we learned he needs what’s called Bilateral Varicocele Ligation, also known as a Varicocelectomy. This surgery is the only way to provide lasting relief and improve his quality of life.





We recently found out that he will need to pay $3000 for the insurance deductible and hospital fees before July 31st. His surgery is scheduled for August 4th, but unless we can accumulate the funds, we may have to postpone it. On top of this, we've had unexpected household repairs that have stretched our finances even thinner. We also have a child, so our family’s needs are even greater right now. With only three weeks to gather the money, it feels almost impossible for us to do it alone.





We’re not expecting anything from anyone, but any support—no matter how small—would be a blessing. I wouldn’t normally ask for help, but the limited time window and all the other challenges we’re facing have made it necessary. Thank you so much for reading and God bless.