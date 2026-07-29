Help with my husband's medical

Hello my name is Rebecca Smith, im starting this campaign for my husband Vance. As many know he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer/ stage 3 kidney failure, brain stem growth, and heart failure. Vance is 44 years old. Hes a loving husband and father of 5. He was the head of our household and was the main income source. Now as his health has declined he was let go from his job and they did not have any type of benefits. Im working 7 days a week and barely make ends meet between working long hours and taking care of my husband and kids and household it has become very overwhelming with bills piling and Vance getting ready to have kidney and heart surgery its going to be a long road to recovery and this means more bills, gas to doctors ( both doctors are over an hour away feom our home) and help with groceries, childcare and such. Im asking if you cannot donate please at least share. Even the smallest amount helps. Thank you.