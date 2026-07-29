HELP WITH MY FIGHT AGAINST STAGE FOUR COLON CANCER

I'M CURRENTLY BATTLING STAGE FOUR COLON CANCER AND UNABLE TO WORK

I WAS LET GO FROM MY JOB AFTER 8 YEARS FOR TAKING TO MUCH TIME OFF

WHILE BATTLING THIS BRUTAL DISEASE

RECEIVING OVER 630 HOURS OF CHEMO HAS CAUSED SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS AND RESULTED IN MULTIPUL DOCTOR VISITS TO SPECIALIST LEAVING MY FAMILY AND I WITH A LARGE AMOUNT OF DR. BILLS