Help With My Electric Bill

Hello everyone, and thank you for taking a moment to read my story.

I am reaching out with a humble heart. My electric bill has climbed to $700, and as someone living on a fixed income, this has become more than I can manage on my own. I do everything I can to stay on top of my responsibilities, but this month has been especially difficult.

Asking for help is never easy, but I am trusting God and believing that He can touch the hearts of those who are able to give—even a little. Every donation, every prayer, and every share means more than I can express.

If you feel led to help me during this time, please know that I am deeply grateful. Your kindness will not only help me keep my lights on, but it will also remind me that God still works through people every single day.

Thank you for your compassion, your generosity, and your prayers.

God bless you richly.

With gratitude, Bridget