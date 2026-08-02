Help with My Daughter's Kitten's Medical Care

Hi everyone,

Meet Python, our 8-month-old kitten. He’s an energetic, curious little guy who brings a ton of fun to our home.

Recently, Python had a bad accident and severely broke his leg. We took him to the emergency vet, where they determined that an amputation was the best option for his health and long-term quality of life. The ER team was able to perform the surgery with the funds we had available, and our family stepped in to help cover the rest of the initial cost on the spot.

Python is back home now and adapting remarkably well to life on three legs. He’s still his resilient, spirited self, but his medical care isn't completely finished. He will need follow-up appointments, routine checkups, and post-op care over the coming weeks to ensure his incision heals safely and without complications.

We’re aiming to raise **$1,000** to help pay back the family members who chipped in during the emergency and to cover his upcoming veterinary visits.

We want to make sure Python gets the care he needs to fully recover and get back to being a normal, active kitten. If you’re able to contribute—or simply share this page—we would truly appreciate the support.

Thank you for reading Python's story and for keeping him in your thoughts!



