Help with my daughter a car

Asking for help isn't easy, but today I'm choosing faith over pride.

As a single mom, every day is spent doing my best to provide for my child and give them every opportunity to succeed. My 16-year-old has worked hard, is growing into an amazing young person, and is reaching a milestone that brings both excitement and responsibility—getting a first car.

A reliable vehicle would mean more than just transportation. It would help with getting to school, work, appointments, and extracurricular activities while also easing some of the daily challenges we face. Like so many families, we've had to make difficult financial choices, and purchasing a dependable vehicle is simply beyond what I can afford on my own right now.

If you feel led to help, whether through a donation or simply by sharing this fundraiser, it would mean more to us than words can express. Every dollar brings us one step closer to providing my child with the independence, opportunities, and reliability that a safe vehicle can offer.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. We are incredibly grateful for every act of generosity, no matter the size. May God bless you for helping us move toward this next chapter.