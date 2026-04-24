help with my cats surgery

(SORRY IN ADVACD FOR THE PHOTO I WANTED TO SHOW PROOF OF IT SO YALL KNOW I WASNT LYING ABOUT IT AND THAT I REALLY NEED HELP!!!)hi everyone this might not be seen but i hope it is. my cat luna is currently experiencing a rectal prolapse that is currently starting to go dead. we went to the vet 2 days ago and they said it was all good and if it came out again to just push it back in. well we’ve done that but now we can’t get it back in and the intestine is starting to go dead which can be fatal for her. she was a rescue and quickly turned into a major part of mine and my family’s life. i suffer from severe anxiety and depression, she some how knows how to call me through my panic attacks she’s the only thing that has really kept me here i really cannot lose this cat. if any of you are willing to help it would be extremely appreciated, thank you in advance -Alexis buck