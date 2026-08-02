Help with Mom's Home During Hospice

My mom is in hospice care right now, and I'm working to keep her home maintained while she receives the care she needs. Because of medical and Medicaid requirements, I have to cover her mortgage payments myself, and she's not allowed to make a profit from the property. I wasn't able to get the home put in my name before she moved to the nursing home, so I'm managing these costs on my own.





The funds I'm raising will help me keep up with her mortgage and the upkeep of her home during this time. Your support would mean so much as I navigate this season with my mom.