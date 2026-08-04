Help with Medical Insurance and Bills After

My name is Michael Bush. I'm a stage 4 cancer survivor, and I need help covering my medical insurance and living bills while I recover from shoulder surgery.





I was in a bad car accident that required surgery on my shoulder. I'm unable to work right now as I heal, which means I can't cover my everyday expenses or keep up with my medical insurance payments.





My medical insurance is essential, I depend on it for my daily medications and regular doctor's appointments as a cancer survivor. Losing that coverage isn't an option for me.





Your support would help me stay covered and keep my bills paid while I focus on recovery. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.