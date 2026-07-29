Help Disabled Veteran With Medical Expenses 🙏🏻

I was currently hit by a car. It made me incur extra medical expenses that as a disabled veteran I cannot afford. I am asking for my fellow veterans and their families to help me, if it is at all possible. I understand that as Veterans we often have a limited source of income. I live on a fixed income. I have children that I still support because their dad divorced me while I was going through breast cancer treatment, and taking him to court is an extra expense that I cannot afford. So, I do what I can for them. If you can find it in your heart to help me pay down some of the medical bills I have incurred, as well as helping to pay for gas to go to and from my appointments, I will appreciate it. There are programs out there for veterans, but they also have limited resources, and very long waiting lists unless you meet a certain criteria with the Veterans Administration.

I hate that U.S. veterans are sometimes unable to get assistance from a country we fought for.

I would appreciate anything you can afford to give.

God Bless The USA! And thank you very much in advance.