Help with Medical Care and Recovery

I'm reaching out for help during a difficult time. I'm dealing with a very bad case of osteoporosis, broken bones, and losing teeth, along with stress and anxiety. These health challenges have created a real strain.





Right now, I need support to cover medical expenses, food, and household bills as I work through my recovery. Every bit of help makes a difference during this time.





Thank you for standing with me. Your support and blessings mean so much.