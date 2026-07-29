Help with medical bills

Hi, I'm Andrew, and I'm reaching out for a little help during a tough time in my life.





A few months ago, I found myself in the hospital unexpectedly after developing a serious infection called cellulitis that led to an abscess. What followed was surgery to remove the abscess and damaged tissue, and then a long road of recovery at home — keeping the wound clean, resting, and slowly getting my strength back.





The hardest part? I was out of work for an entire month. No paycheck, but the bills kept coming.





Now I'm on the other side of it — I'm healing, I'm grateful, and I'm ready to get back to life — but I'm facing a mountain of medical bills that I could really use some help with.





Every dollar donated goes directly toward my hospital and surgical bills. Even a small contribution means the world to me, and sharing this with someone who might be able to help is just as meaningful.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. I'm truly grateful for any support. 💙