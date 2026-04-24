Help with medical bills

I recently found out that I have cirrhosis of liver and ill are powering up on me. I have Medicaid, but most doctors here won’t take it. I need to go see a liver doctor. I know it was my own fault, but I have quit drinking. I haven’t had a drink since May 13 and I don’t plan to. This is a hard thing for me to do right now. any help would be grateful they cut $600 over $600 from my Disability and I can’t afford my medication. I can’t afford my doctor visit. I’m just trying to get better change my life. I wouldn’t ask if I didn’t need to help and then I’ll also take your prayers. I have no way of paying my rent. I’m gonna try to see where I can stay with some friends or something until I can get everything back on track. I go to Social Security on Monday and hopefully we can get this fixed. I already was there two weeks ago and then I receive a letter today that was addressed to my family in the first line on it said this goes out to the beneficiaries of Sean Skeen the deceased and has a paper for me to fill out so that my family can get my Disability so I called them and they have no records of me being there two weeks ago. That’s why I’m going back on Monday trying to get this worked out so like I said anything helps prayers a few dollars anything I’m just trying every night that I can get to see the right doctor to help me out and they’ve already drained my stomach twice and it needs it again but I can’t go anywhere to get it done, but it needs to be done. I’d like to thank everybody in advance. I know miracles work thank you.