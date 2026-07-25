Help with Medical Bills / other Bills

I never expected to find myself in a position where I would need to ask for help, but I am reaching out during a difficult financial season for my family.

I suffered a rectus femoris muscle injury that kept me from being able to work my second job for a period of time. Thankfully, I have made significant progress and am nearly back to full functioning, but the loss of income during my recovery created a financial setback that I am still working to overcome.

While I was unable to work, I had to manage medical expenses and other bills that accumulated during that time. As a parent of two children, my goal has always been to provide for my family, but getting caught up after this unexpected setback has been challenging.

Any support would help me reduce the financial burden created during my recovery and allow me to continue moving forward. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. I truly appreciate it.