Help with Medical Bills and Mobility Equipment

Over the past year, I've been hospitalized four times after passing out and falling. I owe three hospitals money from those stays, and the medical bills have added up quickly.





My doctors have recommended I use an electric scooter to help me get around safely. Between the scooter itself, a rack to attach it to my truck, and my unpaid medical bills, I'm looking at just over $40,000 in expenses. I've tried negotiating with the hospitals, but haven't been able to work out a solution on my own.





I'm asking for help covering these medical bills and the equipment my doctors say I need. Any support would mean so much to me.