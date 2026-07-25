Help with medical bills

Hi friends and family, my name is Krystal and I'm reaching out with a heavy heart. My husband had a serious accident—he broke his clavicle and needed stitches in his head. He's already been to the hospital and now faces surgery, plus months out of work while he recovers. Our insurance is leaving us with huge co-pays, deductibles, and co-insurance on top of lost income, so we're hoping to raise any amount to help cover the medical bills and keep our family afloat during this time. Any amount helps, and we're so grateful for your support, prayers, and shares. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."



