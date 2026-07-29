Help with life situations

As it comes difficult to ask for help, I have ran out of options. I'm struggling financially and need help to save my home and file bankruptcy and pay debt due to medical conditions. I am blessed each day I wake up but I am not living, but just surviving and often feel there is no more to life for me due to the overwhelming situation. I live negatively from pay check to pay check and I cannot afford $3600 to file bankruptcy to help get my self out of my situation. My husband left me 3 years ago and I have been maintaining everything by myself and I can't afford to file for divorce as well. It such a sad depressing life. I have animals and I have no where to go if I lose my home and I have no family members that can help me. Please help with what you can because I know times are rough for everyone but I don't want to give up on my life yet.

I suffer from lupus SLE and lupus nephritis. I continue to get denied for disability but honestly I couldnt live on disability with a mortgage. I’m so overwhelmed and on my own with no family or friends. It's just me and my dogs Gucci and Gizmo and my bird Scooter. Please pray for me.