help with life learn from mistakes

hey people , i recently been searching for jobs for past 2-3 years . i made a mistake (non volient) and it hurt me in my aid to find job cause im unable to pay fines . im homeless not alot of family and friends who i can lean on . im not asking for much i rather not ask at all but i got this idea from a homeless lady i help look after time to time . anything helps even if you cant donate a prayer works just if not even better . thanks whoever took time to read if wanna hear more ill explain i need people to talk to lol this money will help me get started on a payment plan towards the fine also help me pay for my birth and socail id to secure a job