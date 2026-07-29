Help with legal aid

Hello. I’m a 28 year old woman. I am currently in Ohio and in need of support. On Mother’s Day, I went out with some friends. During my night out, I suspect that I was slipped a date rape drug in my drink from someone I once trusted. Hours of my memory is completely gone and once I came back into my own control, I was arrested by state troopers after I was found on the side of the highway in a car with no gas. No accident, no immediate danger to myself or others. Just simply delirious. Confused and terrified. I was driving my fiancée’s car and unbeknownst to me, he had a firearm (legally registered and purchased by him) in the vehicle. After being heckled for several hours by the troopers, I was sent to jail after telling them multiple times that I was afraid I may have been assaulted given that I had no underwear on while on my heaviest menstrual day. Instead of the officers giving me the proper sanitary napkins, I was teased and antagonized then sent to jail completely barefoot. Currently, I have let go from my employer due to this case and am awaiting pretrial/preliminary hearing concerning the firearm under pretenses that I was the person with the gun when I could not even remember where I was, worried someone had violated me. I had a RK done and investigation is open for my concerns but I am in need of help. I plan on hiring an attorney before June 1st so anything would help me not only prove my innocence but help get my life back on track.