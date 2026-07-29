Help With Lawyer Fees

Hey! It's your girl the songwriter professionally known as LeeLoo.

Most of you are already familiar with my story as this is not my first crowd funding rodeo.

Years ago I had a GoFundMe campaign about the very same legal issue. That GoFundMe was very unsuccessful despite being highlighted and covered by Jason Lee's HollywoodUnlocked via Instagram.

Yes that's right! Unfortunately I most definitely am the Texas woman fighting for justice against a famous British rapper, his blood cousin, and other associates. I am asking the public as well as my local community to help me pay my attorney fees so we can wrap this up finally after more than a decade long battle. My case involves remote hacking, monitoring, gangstalking, intellectual property theft, sexual assault, etc.





@Muna_love77 on ig for more info!





Thanks so much!

#LeeLooLovesYou

#LeeLooHouston