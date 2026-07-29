Help with Kim's journey to healing from cancer.

On May20,2026 Kim went to have a colonoscopy, later that evening we took her to the emergency room because of abnormal bleeding. She was admitted and had an emergency colonoscopy to find the cause of bleeding and that is when they discovered cancer on her colon and liver. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She had surgery to remove part of her colon and spent the next 15 days recovering in the hospital.

Kim will be starting chemo in the next two weeks. Insurance will only pay a portion of her medical bills. We haven't gotten a final bill for the hospital or the surgery and now we have chemo treatment.

Our faith has been rocked but we still believe that God has the final say in her situation.

By his stripes we are healed is all I could think of as she lay in her hospital bed.

Your prayers are very important to her recovery.

Any financial help is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for everything.