Help with Jordan's T1D

Hello! My name is Jordan and I'm a type 1 diabetic. I've been suffering with this for 14 years. The few things that keep me alive are my insurance and my medical supplies and insulin prescription. I am an American Sign Language Interpreter for the Deaf by profession. I mainly work by contract in the schools. That means I receive no benefits and no pay during the summer. I have been trying for the last 5 months to find a job to no avail. The help I need is catching up on my $550 a month health insurance as well as being able to pick up my prescriptions that I am running out of. Anything at all would help. I've already secured another job with benefits so this is just to make it to when they start so I don't need very much. Please and thank you all!