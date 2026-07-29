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Help with Housing essentials and car repairs

Goal$3,000 USD

Fundraiser created byNina Nicolella

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nina Nicolella

Help with Housing essentials and car repairs

Hello

My Name is Nina, I am setting up this fundraiser to get help with housing essentials, the cost of getting my vehicle out of the tow yard and getting it repaired. Iam a newly single mother and a domestic violence survivor, i have 2 baby girls their names are Anna rose(15 months) and Abigail Elizabeth (1½ months). On April 13th my life and my little miracles lives were changed forever their father and I were staying at a homeless shelter for I was anxiously waiting for the approval of my apartment, my 2 year relationship with their father had been the upmost hardest relationship I had ever dealt with, he had been verbally and physically abusive with me do to his mental health issues and his recent brain injury, I am a Christian woman who also suffers from anxiety and came from a rough past tried giving him the benefit of doubt for i dont judge anyone. Yes we had our up and downs on top of being homeless didnt help either. And on the night of the 13th of April I will never forget, the day started off ok normal family things and by the time night fell things got worse, their father had been calling me names which wasn't out of the normal for him but he took it too far and threatened physical harm to me and my girls. Which in turn ended with me and my daughter's being homeless I found myself sleeping in our broken down car and I prayed that night that God would make a way for my housing to be approved which I was waiting for, for over 3 years by the time morning hit I had gotten an email stating that I was approved for my housing went through all the paperwork and I get my keys this Friday the 15th. Im moving into an empty apartment with just the clothes on my back and same with my girls, I won't have my vehicle because it needs alot of repairs that I cant afford. The town im also moving to is in the middle of no where, the nearest store is a 14 minute car ride and a 45 minute walk with 2 kids without a stroller, there isnt even public transportation. Even though im going through all this with my daughter's God provided us with a safe place to call our home, it will be a long hard battle raising my girls but with God's grace and mercy I have nothing to fear. Im reaching out to anyone near and far, if you can donate anything that would be greatly appreciated and helpful. Even if you can't but could pray for me and my daughter's that would be amazing as well.

May God bless you in every way

Thanks nina, anna, abby

Thanks you

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