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Help for special needs twins (housing/homeless)

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Christian

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danielle Christian

Help for special needs twins (housing/homeless)

Myself and my twin boys, who are special needs, are having to move for the 2nd time in 2 years due to the homeowner selling our rental. I just received a 30 day vacate notice after paying rent this month.


I’ve always paid rent on time and I have been pre-approved for a home in the same area near my children’s school, but unfortunately, they will not hold the house without a deposit, ($1125) which I do not have set aside or moving expenses. I’m trying to secure this house while it’s still available it’s a first come first serve and I have 30 days to be out of my current home. 


Seeming how we just dealt with this same scenario last year I used all my savings to move and take care of bills as I was off work for 9 months having to stay home with the twins as they couldn’t attend a regular school schedule. I’m back at work now, in pre-K education. With the school year being out and childcare being non-existent for my special need kids, between that and their weekly Dr. appointments with specialists, my work schedule has been extremely limited and made it hard to have anything set aside for a situation like this.

Anything helps; I exhausted all other options and unfortunately most places don’t have funding to help or will only do it if your behind on rent more than 30 days; which I am not,

again any support or prayers helps and is so appreciated.


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