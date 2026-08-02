Help With Hotel and Storage Fees

Hello Friends, I wanted to share with you that I have recently lost my home, my car broke down so I have to depend on ubers for work and I am currently residing in a hotel, but I am struggling to maintain my accommodations. My job is presently part-time and I am having difficulty paying for rooms and storage. If you could kindly assist me, I would greatly appreciate it; otherwise, I would be grateful if you could offer prayers and share this message. Thank you.