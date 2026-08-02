Help with Home Repairs and Roof Damage

I understand that Im a stranger but I have no support I need help before these problems get worser... I'm raising money to help with urgent repairs to my home. My roof and chimney are leaking, and water is coming into my house. My bathroom is unfinished with no wall, and my bathroom sink is leaking into my kitchen. My kitchen ceiling has a big hole in it, and my cabinets are falling apart. These repairs are needed to make my home safe and livable again. Your support would mean so much to me.