Help with her surgery and hospital bills.

Janette is a 54 year old widow, who is suffering from deteriorating teeth and a recently broken nose. Her long prescribed medication's side effects have siphoned the minerals in her teeth from the inside out, destroying them. They fall apart as she eats, even as she sleeps. The pain is constant. The doctors say she will need all her teeth surgically removed and buy dentures that her insurance and income can not cover. Add to that her most recent visit to the hospital when had fallen and broken her nose. The bills are piling up and are insurmountable. Please, she needs our help to successfully have her teeth replaced and be out from under hospital debt. Will you help?