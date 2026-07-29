Help with groceries this week

My refrigerator is empty and I need to get through the rest of the week. I reached out to family, but wasn't able to get help there.





I had to pay a $325 ticket that another state found on my driving record from 1998. That was my food money, but I needed to pay it and get the clearance letter in order to get my license here in Texas. I still have reinstatement fees coming next month once my disability is deposited.





Right now, groceries would mean so much. If anyone could help, I would truly appreciate it.