Help with getting a car

I was recently hit by an uninsured driver, and not having a vehicle has been affecting every part of my life. It’s made it incredibly difficult to keep my head above water financially and professionally.





I work full time in restaurant management, but like a lot of people in hospitality, there isn’t much financial wiggle room when unexpected situations happen. Between bills, transportation, and existing credit struggles, I’ve found myself in a really hard spot.





I’m trying my best to stay positive and push forward, and I’m hoping that with faith, kindness, and support from others, I can get through this without sinking any further financially.





Any help, support, shares, or even prayers are deeply appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read this.