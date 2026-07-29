Help with funeral cost for my mother

Hi my name is Amanda Thompson my mother is Donna lemley she is a very loving mother grandmother great grandmother sister and aunt she has been batteling cancer sense 2022 went through everything my mother had a pet scan in March 2026 and they said the cancer took off with revenge and spread through the body even into the brain we did have to bring hospice I am trying to fulfill my mother's wishes and it's going to cost me 6000.00 for it so I am reaching out for helping trying to raise the money any little bit will help and every share will help thank you all so much