Help with food and bills please

My name is Florence Suzette, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.





I have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and am currently confined to a wheelchair. Because of my condition, I am unable to walk, cook, or care for myself the way I once could. My doctor has stressed how important it is that I maintain my weight and nutrition so I can regain strength. Right now, every day is a challenge.





As medical needs continue to grow, it has become difficult to keep up with everyday living expenses. I am asking for help with groceries, household essentials, and monthly bills so I can focus on my health instead of worrying about how we will make ends meet. Having food in the house and help covering basic necessities would ease a tremendous amount of stress during this difficult journey.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward groceries, essential household needs, and helping pay necessary bills while I continue my fight against cancer. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser with your family and friends would mean so much to us.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support. Any help is truly a blessing, and we are incredibly grateful for everyone who stands beside us during this time



