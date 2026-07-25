Help with expenses until SSDI gets approved.

I have been blibd 4 years in my left eye, now recently so is my right eye. Ive spplied to all thst i can and now am playing the waiting game. I need help so i csn pay utilities, phone, get day to day items, shampoo, tp, deodorent, etc. Ii expect i should get help by mid August. But in the meantime, idk whst to fo. Thsnk you and God bless you.