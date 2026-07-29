Help with expenses during medical problems

I never thought I'd be making a post like this, but I could really use some help.





For years, I've been dealing with ongoing back problems that have gradually gotten worse. Recently, they've reached a point where I've had to take medical leave from work, and the loss of income has put me in a difficult financial position.





I've always tried to handle things on my own, but right now I'm struggling to keep up with bills, groceries, and everyday expenses while I focus on getting healthy enough to return to work.





Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me, but if you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean the world to me. If you can't donate, sharing this post is just as appreciated.





Thank you for reading, for your support, and for helping me through one of the toughest periods of my life. I appreciate every kind word, share, and contribution more than you know. ❤️