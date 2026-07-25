Help With Expenses

Emergency Help Needed: Facing Eviction, Utility Shutoff & Family Crisis After Losing Our Sister

Our family is in a desperate situation, and we are reaching out with humble hearts for help.

We are currently behind on rent and have been served with eviction papers this week. Our Con Edison utility bill is also in arrears, putting essential services at risk. On top of this, the tax certificate for my late sister’s home was sold, and we are struggling under the weight of her unpaid property taxes. Her van is stranded in South Carolina after an engine failure, leaving us with yet another unexpected and costly burden.

Too much has fallen upon our family in a short time. The loss of my sister combined with these mounting emergency expenses has left us overwhelmed and in urgent need of support.

Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward catching up on rent to stop the eviction, paying the Con Edison bill, addressing the tax situation on my sister’s home, recovering or repairing her van, and covering other critical costs that have piled up.

We are grateful beyond words for any help you can offer during this difficult time. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign if you are able. Thank you for your kindness and support.