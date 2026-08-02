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Help with establishing parental rights

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPatrick Calbert

Help with establishing parental rights

Hello everyone my name is Patrick and I am seeking help with trying to get my parental rights for my son Zamarrion. Well a quick outlook on my situation. I was down on my luck with my love life and so my friend Melissa and I have known each other since I was 14 years of age decided to give our friendship a chance to be romantic she was going thru a bad divorce and it was almost over and so we ended up doing well and one day she came to me and told me she was pregnant which was a big surprise to the both of us because her doctor has told her that she could not bare any more children so we was lost but happy and so we did everything by the book but our son was born at 22 weeks on feb. 8th and had a very low chance of making it but we stay in the NICU for months and suddenly my best friend/fiance passed away and because her divorce was not finalized our baby was considered her husband child and it has only gotten worse since then because I not only lost the love of my life but my biological son as well and so I seek help with funding is for a lawyer so I can establish my parental rights before it to late so any and everything is appreciated and thank you all for reading and donating if you can

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