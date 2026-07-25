Help with ESA for our Emotional Support Pets

Hi my name is Heather Roberts (Nettles) and I'm reaching out to as far as I can for help to register my Emotional Support Pets. My husband and I have 4 dogs and 2 cats and they all play a part in helping us both. We had them registered a few years ago and were just never able to recertify them. Now fast forward 4 years and they are needed even more than ever. I need total knee replacement in both knees and was on Ambetter insurance and my monthly premium was only $31.17 a month in 2025 then on January 1, 2026, Trump, changed everything for everyone. My premium shot over $100 a month and long story short I no longer have insurance and can no longer walk any kind of distance. What I'm getting to is that my Service Pets assist me on getting up, walking, sitting, they watch every step I take and I believe they feel my pain. When I'm in the bed they literally surround me on the bed until my husband gets home. I just need a little help to get them recertified and if anything is left over, get dog and cat food and cat litter, nothing wrong with stocking up. Please can anyone help me? I would be indebted to anyone who can help, I mean that. Thank you for hearing me. ☺️