Help With Emergency Move

We just had to move from Indiana to Missouri. I lost my job in indiana and our home got foreclosed on. We didn't have the money to find another home. So our only option was to use what little money we had, and move to Missouri, to be close to and help my Grandmother. After paying for a rental car, storage unit and gas. We jave a while $1.24 left to our name. I am currently in the process of getting disability benefits due to my medical issues. But we just need some help until that gets approved. We are looking for donations for food, gas, and helping grandma until we get income coing in. Any help would be VERY much appreciated.