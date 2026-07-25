Help with Emergency Medical Expenses

Dear Friends, Family, and Community Members,

I am reaching out to you today with a heavy heart but a lot of hope. On June 24, 2026, our beloved Jamie, experienced an unexpected medical emergency when she suffered a immersible pain in her kidney and back region. Upon coming to local Emergency department. She was placed on heavy doses of medication and is being monitored diligently due to low heart rate and organ failure.

Jamie is a mother to a 17 year old daughter. She currently receiving care at Albany Medical Center and is facing a long, challenging road to recovery. As you can imagine, this sudden crisis has completely turned her life upside down. While we are incredibly grateful for the medical team, the mounting medical bills, treatments, and ongoing care are becoming overwhelming.

We have set an initial financial goal $50,000 to directly cover upcoming surgeries, out-of-network medications & rehabilitation. Any support will go directly toward easing this financial burden so Jamie can focus solely on healing.

Whether you can contribute financially, share our story with your network, or keep Jamie in your thoughts, every single action makes a massive difference.

You can securely make a donation and follow Jamie’s recovery journey on our Link.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, compassion, and support during this difficult time.

With deepest gratitude,

Jamie Smythe

Smythe219@gmail.com



