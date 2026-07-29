Help with doctors appointments

I have been sick since July 30 of last due seizures now I’m waiting to see a specialist for that. So now i have to see a radiologist arthritis specialist because I have been fed so much antibiotics because of my foot which didn’t help. Because of them giving me to much antibiotics it has attacked my immune system. Now I can’t walk without a walker. My husband works all the over time he can to make sure we have what we need and some what my doctors appointments and medications. I have to have help to do anything anymore. TIA