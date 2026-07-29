Help with Dave's Burn Recovery





On July 18, Dave was helping a friend clear dried brush when the fire he was starting ignited much faster than expected. In the accident, he suffered second-degree burns to his face and down his entire right arm.

Dave is currently making daily trips to the wound care clinic at the hospital in Watertown for treatment. Because of his injuries, he is unable to work and does not yet know when he will be cleared to return to his job at the school.

As Dave focuses on healing, expenses and lost income are adding up. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden during his recovery.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Dave in your thoughts and prayers. Your support, encouragement, and kindness mean more than words can express.

Thank you for your generosity and support during this difficult time. ❤️

Every share, prayer, and donation is deeply appreciated.