Help With Cremation and Housing Kids

On July 6th 2026 Larenda was called home into the Arms of the Lord leaving behind two kids. Who is being supported by Aunt. Larenda was a great mother loving sister and friend who battle Cancer for A year,a true warrior in the eyes of the Lord. This fundraiser was setup to help finishing pay for cremation along with support for kids and necessities they may need such as Beds, Bedding, school clothes and supplies and things they may also personally need to be able to be comfortable and mentally at ease due to the loss of their only part Single mother of 2. Any donations will do and will greatly appreciated, to help them transition successfully and give her a proper burial.