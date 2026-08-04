Help with car for medical appts

My name is Dan. Im 70 yrs old. Im a painter/wallpaperer for over 50 yrs. Im having serious heart issues. In Nov.'25 my Dodge Caravan's engine got oil in the coolant system. It was a total loss. At that time I was painting a very nice home for a man I somewhat knew. I called him to inform him of loss of my van. He said his Daughter had moved out and left her 2017 Dodge Journey and he was planning on selling it. He made the offer of instead of painting for cash I could work for car. I jumped at the chance. It was a clean car with low mileage. So I got a ride to his house, shook hands on the deal. I also let him copy my drivers license. It was an oral agreement. I drove the car home that night. I continued to drive it everyday. The total on car was $5700. I continued to paint his house's interior and exterior. Right through the holidays. Then in January he said things had changed and he wanted the remainder in cash which was $1800. I was in shock. I didnt have the cash since Id worked for car. I told him you cant break an oral contract. A week before he had me sign my name on our agrrement to work for car. I just didnt have the money. Especially since it was right after Christmas. A few weeks after he broke agreement I had chest pains. They didnt last long and I thought it was acid reflux or gas. A week or so after that I had chest pains. Not painfull but it was there none the less. Then on April 27th I woke to pain again but it went away. I had started a new home exterior so I went to work there. At 11ish that same morning the chest pain came back noticably stronger. I still had his car and was going to pay it off when I finished new house. I drove to hospital. The immediately admitted me. I was on the verge of having a massive heart attack. The did testing the next morning after they got me stable. I had 70% blockage in my right venticular artery. That evening they put a stent in. It saved my life. I text the man I got car from and told him what happened and Id be late finishing the house I had started. I stayed for 2 more days in hospital. They finally released me. It was an extremely sunny hot day. I live in Florida by the way. When I got to parking lot the car was gone. While I was having stent installed the man came to hospital and stole car. Legally he still owned car till I paid it off. The Police called him and he admitted to taking car. I had worked over 2/3 of price of car. Nobody could believe he'd do such a thing when I was having heart surgery. I had to rest for 2 weeks after being released. My funds were really getting low. I eventually had to move out of my apt. I was homeless without a car. I went to small claims but I didnt have the money to file. I have a Service Dog and her and I are now in the streets because of all this. 2 weeks ago I had a visit with my Cardiologist. He informed me I have 50-60% blockage in my left artery. Its called LED. Its also known as the widow maker. I cant have the stent put in my left artery because now I have no place to stay and recover and I have no vehicle. Its the 1st time in my life that I dont own a car. I cant work till I have surgery. Ive had to turn down 3 homes to paint as I dont have a car. I seriously need money to buy good reliable mini van. My Credit Union wont give me a loan. Other on line lending sites wont loan me enough for mini van and their interest is 38%. Im very worried of having heart attack. I told my Cardiologist that I had to put surgery on hold as Im broke, homeless and no vehicle. Ive been homeless before in 2004 when Hurricane Charley hit the Ft Myers area. I lost everything. After a couple months Red Cross got all the displaced hurricane victims temporary housing. I dont have that option now. Im also on 11 new meds for my heart. Im on a rigid pill schedule. Ive never asked anyone for anything and am embarassed to even post this. A good used reliable mini van is appx. 10K. I dont know what Im going to do without car. At least Ill have a van to sleep in. Im praying you can help me out of this situation. Thank you, Daniel R Harder