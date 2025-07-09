Help with buying car parts for single mama

Hello I unfortunately am having car issues and any minute now my car is going to break down. My dad said he can fix the car for me knowing he has some knowledge of working on cars my issue is I just can’t afford the part yet so I’m asking for any help in buying the car parts. I have to work and take my two kids, one to daycare and one to school. I don’t have that much family to ask for rides or help so if anybody can help in anyway, it would be greatly appreciated.