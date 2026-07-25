Help with burial fund after homicide of our father

My children’s father was taken from them in an unimaginable tragic an preventable way. He died from fentanyl poisoning, an in his final moments, the people he was with did not call for help. Instead of getting him the urgent medical attention he so desperately needed he was left alone-and he did not get the chance he needed to survive. We are now grieving not only his sudden loss but the circumstances surrounding it. This epidemic has destroyed many lives. Along with the emotional devastation, we are struggling with the unexpected financial burden of burial expenses. We are asking for help to give their father the dignity an proper farewell he deserves. No matter how small will go directly to funeral costs a laying him to rest with respect a love. If you are unable to donate please consider sharing this page to help us reach others that maybe able to help. Your support a kindness means more to us than words can express at this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for standing with our family an helping us honor a fathers life.