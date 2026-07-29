Help with bills why I am down with medical issues

I am a single mother of 3 children. I have eosinophilic esophagitis. Recently my health has had a downward spiral and I have been in and out of the hospital. My esophagus is so damaged I can barely it. I have been very weak lately. Now my thyroid is deciding to act up which is also

in my throat. With both of these giving me problems I stay in pain and unable to eat and sometimes my throat swells so closed it’s hard to breathe. I have not been able to work lately like i usually do and have fallen behind on my bills and me and my kids are facing eviction. I just want to be able to save our home and be able to heal and finish my care so I can get back to heathy and back to work.